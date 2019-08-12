Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 102,030 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,030 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,879 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,492,000 after purchasing an additional 886,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after purchasing an additional 671,836 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3,984.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 594,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 579,633 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. 1,962,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

