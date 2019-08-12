Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $94,791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after purchasing an additional 515,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $41,380,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 241,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,337.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 226,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.95. 618,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,623,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $142.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

