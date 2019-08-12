Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,474 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued an “average” rating and set a $28.97 price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $140.25. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.60. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

