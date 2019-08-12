Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 19,732 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.04% of Teledyne Technologies worth $598,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,703,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $19,355,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $73,276.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,642.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,610 shares of company stock worth $5,952,172. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.75.

NYSE:TDY traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.62. 42,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.77. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

