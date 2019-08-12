Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $624.42 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,768,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 740,106 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.33% of Comcast worth $624,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,157,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,371,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.26. 8,010,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,443,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.