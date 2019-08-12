Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $718.34 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,286 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.58% of AON worth $718,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,498,000 after buying an additional 1,017,180 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in AON by 17,002.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 826,485 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 16,970.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 716,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 712,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,761,000 after purchasing an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,513,000 after purchasing an additional 528,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

AON traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $186.37. 24,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,677. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $198.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

