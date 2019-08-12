Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $18.56. 534,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,888. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

