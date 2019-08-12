Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 141,055 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amdocs worth $478,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Amdocs by 42.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Amdocs by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 209.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,090,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after buying an additional 737,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $3,623,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. 19,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,041. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 9.90%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

