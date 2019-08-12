Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 118,868 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $557,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,139. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.