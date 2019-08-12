Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,002 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 133,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 58,508 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 246.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $19.10. 277,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.