Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 6,702

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,127 ($80.06) to GBX 6,702 ($87.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Ferguson to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ferguson to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,902.07 ($77.12).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 6,028 ($78.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,880.08.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.