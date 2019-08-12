Jeffrey Scott Sherman Sells 86,485 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 86,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,296,808.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,643.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 34,730 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $1,318,350.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in HMS by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 464,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HMS by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 152,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 136,998 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 121,256 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HMS by 1,242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on shares of HMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

