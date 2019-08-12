John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.18. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,228. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In other news, insider James A. Valentine sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $198,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,581.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $60,988.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

