JSR (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Trading Down 11.2%

JSR Corporation (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83, approximately 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered JSR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64.

About JSR (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units.

