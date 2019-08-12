Just Eat’s (JE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 801.56 ($10.47).

LON:JE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 790.60 ($10.33). The company had a trading volume of 930,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 659. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

