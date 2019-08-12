KBC Group NV Buys 3,767 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 58,851.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CETV. TheStreet raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,697. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

