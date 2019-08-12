KBC Group NV Has $127,000 Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,307. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

