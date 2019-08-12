KBC Group NV Has $153,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,346 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,544,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,787.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 241,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after buying an additional 147,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3,627.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rod R. Little acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $982,182. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

EPC traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. 42,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,457. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

