KBC Group NV Has $176,000 Stock Position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AXT were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AXT by 507.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in AXT in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in AXT by 299.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05. AXT Inc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

