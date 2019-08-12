KBC Group NV Has $217,000 Stock Position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 396.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $32.37. 721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

