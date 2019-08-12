KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Agilysys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Agilysys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $270,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,007.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $538,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,100 shares of company stock worth $8,752,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $654.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

