KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 4,815 Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $45.80. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32. Universal Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $586.25 million, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,164.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,557.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,267.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

