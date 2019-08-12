KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 47.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $64,819.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $134,310 over the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $27.88. 3,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,731. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

