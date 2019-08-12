KBC Group NV Sells 31,039 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in El Pollo LoCo were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.89. 14,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.37. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

