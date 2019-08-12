Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Kin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $523,127.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, COSS, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00264852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.01250201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Allbit, OTCBTC, IDEX, Stellarport, Fatbtc, DDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

