Kip McGrath Education Centres (ASX:KME) Shares Up 1.9%

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.09 ($0.77) and last traded at A$1.09 ($0.77), 13,698 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also offers tutorial assistance in reading, spelling, comprehension, English, and maths for primary and secondary students; and KipOnline, a real time face-to-face online tutoring service.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.