KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 121.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $14.95 on Monday, hitting $1,792.63. The stock had a trading volume of 854,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,923.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,432 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.