Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,620,000 after buying an additional 3,944,181 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,982,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,477,000 after buying an additional 49,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,904,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,332,000 after buying an additional 133,971 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,903,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after buying an additional 222,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

KNX traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 692,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.