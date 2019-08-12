Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,048,700 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 614,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $46.15. 302,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 27,286 shares during the period. 4.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.