Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given a $26.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

