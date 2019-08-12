Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.85.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.31. 927,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,009. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $61.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 121,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,555,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,327,000 after purchasing an additional 241,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,504,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

