Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned a $32.00 price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 14,639,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,811,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

