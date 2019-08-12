Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.66.

KHC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 218,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,009. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after buying an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after buying an additional 121,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,555,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,327,000 after buying an additional 241,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,504,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

