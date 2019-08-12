Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.44

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 164,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 232,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

