Lannebo Fonder AB Purchases 30,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,463,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,379,744. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares in the company, valued at $27,608,914.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,373.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 923,637 shares of company stock valued at $28,825,284. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

