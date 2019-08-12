Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €55.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.40 ($70.23).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS opened at €53.74 ($62.49) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.09. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a fifty-two week high of €70.66 ($82.16).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.