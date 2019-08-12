LDR Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,202 shares during the period. Global Net Lease makes up approximately 4.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 274.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 172.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.70. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,209. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.47%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.60%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.