Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $136.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,727. The stock has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

