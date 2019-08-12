Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,381,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

CI stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.90. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

