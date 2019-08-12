Liberty Global’s (LBTYK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

“We expect shares to react positively to the tender offer, as it gives investors comfort that management views the company’s shares as an attractive place to invest right out of the gate. UK Gross Adds. LG lost (29)k RGUs in its cont. ops. during 2Q19, worse than our expectations of +10k RGUs. Virgin Media added only 6k RGUs in 2Q, substantially below our estimate of +50k, as gross adds were light due to lower promotional activity and a weaker overall market, while churn was flat YoY. UK, results were essentially in line. Revenue: UK Slightly Better. Topline for cont ops fell by (0.9)% in 2Q19 on a rebased basis, in line with our forecast.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst wrote.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 134,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.