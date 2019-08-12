Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,205,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 554,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter.

ITE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.67. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

