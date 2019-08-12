Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.