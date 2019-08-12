Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging second-quarter results with earnings and sales beating estimates. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies like Novartis and Amgen that provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Ligand is acquiring other technology platforms like OmniAb platform from OMT acquisition to reduce dependence on Captisol formulation. OmniAb is likely to drive future revenues. However, Shares of Ligand have underperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, Ligand derives a substantial portion of its revenues from royalties associated with the sales of Kyprolis. Any setback to Kyprolis will have an unfavorable impact on the top line. Moreover, increase in inactive licensing deals related to Ligand’s technology platform raises concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $278.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.45 per share, for a total transaction of $176,582.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,192.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,493.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,990,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 621,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

