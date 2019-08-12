LiteBitcoin (LBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $967.00

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $16,526.00 and approximately $967.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

