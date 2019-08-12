Litecoin (LTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and approximately $2.71 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.73 or 0.00753261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Buda. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013547 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,024,156 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Binance, Kraken, Bitstamp, Bitfinex, Poloniex, and many others. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

