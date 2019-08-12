Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 4,467.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 897.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 74,544 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 216.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. 29,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

