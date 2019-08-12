Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 759.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. 204,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,979. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

