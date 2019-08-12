Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Bank of America lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,843,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

