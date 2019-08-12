Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,254 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. 5,665,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,170,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $53.95.

