Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,992. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $379.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

